    Chiefs vs. Lions: Top Highlights from NFL Season Opener

    Francisco RosaSeptember 8, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a lateral pass in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Football is officially back.

    And it got off to a hot start Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions faced in the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

    The defending champions and reining NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes looked to start their title defense off strong despite being without superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who sat out with a knee injury that he suffered in practice earlier in the week.

    Meanwhile, the Lions tried to validate their standing as the favorites to win the NFC North for the first time since 1993.

    That mix of interesting storylines led to an exciting first night of action on the gridiron,

    Here are highlights from the NFL season opener.

    1st Quarter

    Amon-Ra St. Brown gave the Lions an early 7-0 lead with a nine-yard touchdown from Jared Goff:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Amon-Ra St. Brown with the first TD of the 2023 NFL season 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/PmUAjMHKny">pic.twitter.com/PmUAjMHKny</a>

    2nd Quarter

    Patrick Mahomes finds rookie Rashee Rice in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown pass:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Patrick Mahomes TD passes are back. 🏈<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/5VX8X3uHfw">pic.twitter.com/5VX8X3uHfw</a>

    Mahomes throws his second touchdown of the game to backup tight end Blake Bell:

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> take the lead before the end of the half 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kickoff2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kickoff2023</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/EBLJ3Rwf5g">https://t.co/EBLJ3Rwf5g</a> <a href="https://t.co/faFrH8GGv9">pic.twitter.com/faFrH8GGv9</a>

    3rd Quarter

    Lions' Brian Branch picks off Mahomes and returns the interception for a game-tying touchdown:

    NFL @NFL

    BRIAN BRANCH PICK-SIX IN HIS FIRST NFL GAME <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kickoff2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kickoff2023</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/EBLJ3Rwf5g">https://t.co/EBLJ3Rwf5g</a> <a href="https://t.co/RzuewZE45n">pic.twitter.com/RzuewZE45n</a>

