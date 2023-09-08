Chiefs vs. Lions: Top Highlights from NFL Season Opener

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Football is officially back.

And it got off to a hot start Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions faced in the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

The defending champions and reining NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes looked to start their title defense off strong despite being without superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who sat out with a knee injury that he suffered in practice earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, the Lions tried to validate their standing as the favorites to win the NFC North for the first time since 1993.

That mix of interesting storylines led to an exciting first night of action on the gridiron,

Here are highlights from the NFL season opener.

1st Quarter

Amon-Ra St. Brown gave the Lions an early 7-0 lead with a nine-yard touchdown from Jared Goff:

2nd Quarter

Patrick Mahomes finds rookie Rashee Rice in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown pass:

Mahomes throws his second touchdown of the game to backup tight end Blake Bell:

3rd Quarter

Lions' Brian Branch picks off Mahomes and returns the interception for a game-tying touchdown:

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.