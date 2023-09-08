3 Instant Reactions to Joe Burrow's Reported $275M Bengals Contract

1 of 3

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Burrow and the Bengals had been engaged in ongoing contract discussions for much of the 2023 offseason. While it would've been understandable if Burrow felt frustrated during the slow-moving negotiations, he instead used a patient approach.

Burrow sat back and watched while other quarterbacks signed major contract extensions this year. Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers all reset the market with their deals, and Burrow had the opportunity to use them as the benchmark for his extension.

Becoming the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL continues an incredible five-year stretch for Burrow. In 2019, he won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a National Championship. The following year, he was drafted No. 1 overall by Cincinnati.

While Burrow's rookie season was cut short by a season-ending knee injury, he immediately returned to form and earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2021. That year, he led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. Last season, he led the team to a second straight appearance in the AFC Championship.

The 26-year-old is on the verge of superstardom. The next step for him will be to insert himself into the MVP conversation and actually bring home the first championship in franchise history.