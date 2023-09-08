3 Instant Reactions to Joe Burrow's Reported $275M Bengals ContractSeptember 8, 2023
3 Instant Reactions to Joe Burrow's Reported $275M Bengals Contract
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the brightest young stars in the NFL, and he was rewarded with a historic contract extension on Thursday.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bengals signed Burrow to a five-year, $275 million deal with $219.01 million guaranteed. He's now the highest-paid player in NFL history with an average annual value of $55 million per year.
So what's the significance of Burrow's massive payday? Here are three instant reactions to the deal.
Joe Burrow Continues Meteoric Rise After Exercising Patience
Burrow and the Bengals had been engaged in ongoing contract discussions for much of the 2023 offseason. While it would've been understandable if Burrow felt frustrated during the slow-moving negotiations, he instead used a patient approach.
Burrow sat back and watched while other quarterbacks signed major contract extensions this year. Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers all reset the market with their deals, and Burrow had the opportunity to use them as the benchmark for his extension.
Becoming the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL continues an incredible five-year stretch for Burrow. In 2019, he won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a National Championship. The following year, he was drafted No. 1 overall by Cincinnati.
While Burrow's rookie season was cut short by a season-ending knee injury, he immediately returned to form and earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2021. That year, he led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. Last season, he led the team to a second straight appearance in the AFC Championship.
The 26-year-old is on the verge of superstardom. The next step for him will be to insert himself into the MVP conversation and actually bring home the first championship in franchise history.
Burrow's Extension Could Affect Other Members of Offensive Core
Getting Burrow's extension done was obviously a top priority for the Bengals, but they will have other key players to address very soon.
Burrow's 2020 draft classmate Tee Higgins is entering the final year of his contract. 2021 first-round pick and Burrow's fellow LSU alum Ja'Marr Chase becomes eligible for an extension after the 2023 season.
While Cincinnati would like to keep its offensive core intact, there's a chance Burrow's deal affects the team's approach to other players. The Bengals could be forced to make some tough decisions if they aren't able to meet the contract demands of their young receivers.
Higgins is coming of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, but Dan Graziano of ESPN reported on Thursday that a new deal for him should not be expected "anytime soon." Cincinnati runs the risk of losing him on the open market if he becomes a free agent, so he could be a name to watch at this year's trade deadline if the team doesn't want to lose him for nothing.
Chase is more of a sure thing, as the Bengals are likely to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season to give themselves more time to iron out a long-term extension for the two-time Pro Bowl selection.
Bengals' Window to Contend for Super Bowl Wide Open
In just a few years, Burrow has already established himself as a player who shines when the lights are the brightest. His history of playoff success bodes well for the Bengals' chances to be perennial Super Bowl contenders as long as he's under center.
With one Super Bowl appearance and back-to-back runs to the AFC Championship, Burrow already has five playoff wins under his belt. ESPN illustrated the immediate impact he's had on the Cincinnati franchise:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Joe Burrow has led the Bengals to 5 playoff wins through his first 3 seasons.

Prior to his arrival in Cincinnati, the Bengals had won 5 playoff games in the first 52 seasons of the franchise's history.

No player has posted a higher comp pct (68.2%) through a player's first 3…
The AFC is as competitive as it's ever been, and the AFC North division is no cakewalk. However, the Bengals should be confident in their chances to contend for a title while Burrow is on the field. In seven career postseason games, he has a quarterback rating of 93.8 with nine touchdowns against four interceptions.
Cincinnati is still chasing its first championship, and locking up Burrow gives the franchise a wide-open window to remain in contention.