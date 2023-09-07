Roger Goodell Won't 'Rule Out' Permanent NFL Team Overseas: 'I Think It's Possible'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube

An NFL team overseas is not out of the realm of possibility, at least not to commissioner Roger Goodell.

While speaking to NBC's Mike Tirico during the pregame show for Thursday's season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, Goodell said there's a chance for the league to expand once the logistics are figured out.

"I don't rule out anything, I think it's possible," Goodell said. "I think the debate we've always tried to work on is, can you do it competitively and do it in a way that is going to be fair to not just that team but to every team."

The NFL played its first International Series game in 2007 when the Miami Dolphins faced the New York Giants at Wembley Stadium in London. Since then, the league has held games in Mexico and Germany. During the 2023 season, three games will be played in London and two will be played in Germany.

Adding an overseas team would be an interesting new wrinkle for the NFL, but it likely would create an issue of travel for most teams. It will be interesting to see what avenues the league takes to make it happen.