Jets' Aaron Rodgers: 'Been Working My Ass Off' for 6 Months After 2022 Struggles

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

As a four-time league MVP and one of the best quarterbacks to ever grace a gridiron, Aaron Rodgers doesn't have much else to prove to anybody.

That's why as he begins this new chapter of his storied career with the New York Jets—following a rough final season with the Green Bay Packers in 2022—Rodgers feels prepared and at ease about what comes next.

"I'm not looking at this like I have to bounce back or do anything [special]," he said Thursday after practice. "I just have to play the way I know how to play. I've been working my ass off for the last six months to try to put a better product on the field than last year. And I expect to."

The last image of Rodgers' in a Packers' uniform wasn't a pretty one, He missed the playoffs for the first time in four years, recorded a career-low Total QBR (41.3) and threw 12 interceptions, the most since his first season as a starter in 2008.

Now, the former Super Bowl MVP was dealing with a broken thumb for the majority of the season and was without superstar receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders the previous offseason.

The last time Rodgers was fully healthy he won back-to-back league MVPs in dominant fashion.

And after briefly considering retirement following last year, he ultimately decided that he only wanted to play for the Jets in 2023 and got his wish when he was dealt to the Big Apple back in April.

Now, healthy and surrounded by a talented supporting cast that includes new and familiar faces, such as reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and former Packers' teammate Allen Lazard, Rodgers seems as excited as ever to begin the latest part of his NFL journey.

Though he knows from experience it won't always be smooth sailing.

"It takes a few weeks to figure out your identity on both sides of the ball, so we're going to be a work in progress," Rodgers said.