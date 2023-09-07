Steelers' Patrick Peterson Says 49ers Offense Has 'Tell Signs' Ahead of Week 1 Game

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Patrick Peterson thinks that the San Francisco 49ers offense is ready to be exposed.

The veteran cornerback made an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast Thursday and said that the 49ers offense have some "tell signs" that could be exposed by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

"There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we're gonna get from those guys in certain situations," Peterson said (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "...When I get my pick Sunday we'll talk about it."

Peterson said that the signs were noticed during the team's film sessions and he said the Steelers unit is ready for them. He noted that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy does not make mistakes and that head coach Kyle Shanahan runs a good system but that doesn't mean there aren't breakthrough points.

Peterson's assessment that Purdy and the 49ers take care of the ball well is correct. Purdy had a solid 13-4 touchdown to interception ratio during his five regular season starts and led the team to a 5-0 record. The 49ers finished 13-4 and reached the NFC Championship before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, Purdy has not endured a full NFL season as a starter and team's have had a true opportunity to analyze film over the offseason. Peterson didn't face Purdy last season when he was with the Minnesota Vikings but did have some overlap with Shanahan's offense with the 49ers towards the end of the cornerback's tenure with the Arizona Cardinals.

Whether the comments are meant to create a stress point for Purdy and the 49ers or if the "tells" truly exist remains to be seen, but Peterson's guarantee of an interception conveys a wave of confidence from the eight-time Pro Bowler.

The answer is only days away as the Steelers will host the 49ers Sunday at 1:00 P.M. ET.