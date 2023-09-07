Aaron Rodgers: Jets Are One of '6 to 12 Teams' Who Can Win Super Bowl This Season

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Every NFL team goes into a new season with a clean slate and Super Bowl dreams, but Aaron Rodgers believes only a handful of teams are being realistic with those aspirations.

"There's a part of that is speaking things into existence, the idea of a manifestation," Rodgers said, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. "The other part is a realistic look at the locker room knowing that there's anywhere from six to 12 teams every year that can probably do it and we're one of those six to 12."

It's hard to argue with Rodgers' assertions.

After all, the Jets went 7-10 last season despite uninspiring quarterback play from the combination of Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco. They also had one of the best defenses in the league and a collection of young talent that included Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner.

But they also finished in last place in the AFC East.

New York seemed to be a quarterback away from realistically contending, so it responded by acquiring one of the best signal-callers in NFL history in Rodgers this offseason.

While the future Hall of Famer is 39 years old and may be past his peak, he isn't far removed from his back-to-back MVP years in 2020 and 2021. If he relies on playmakers such as Wilson on the outside and simply avoids the lackluster quarterback play the Jets experienced last year, the team figures to take a major step.

New York also added four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook and gets Breece Hall back from a torn ACL, so the running game could be even better in 2023.

The end result is a roster that is among the few in the league with enough talent to take home the Lombardi Trophy in the eyes of Rodgers.