Joe Flacco Seeking New Contract in FA After Jets Stint: 'Listen, I Can Still Play'

Joe Flacco thinks that he has more production left in the tank.

The Super Bowl XLVII MVP still sits in free agency after spending the last three seasons with the New York Jets. Despite not having a contract offer on the table, Flacco said he believes he could be an asset to a team in 2023.

"Listen, I can still play," Flacco said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "That's me talking, obviously. I'm hoping that there's the silver lining that I'm not anywhere right now and that I can be available to anybody. I'm not saying it's going to be the truth, but if I was tied up with somebody as a backup and just didn't play at all when all of a sudden three guys go down, well, I'd probably be in the back of my head be thinking, 'Oh, man, would I have had an opportunity to go there?'

Flacco went 1-3 in five games for the Jets in 2022, throwing for 1,051 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He had an overall 1-8 record with the Jets across those three seasons and had an equally dreary 2-6 record in his lone season with the Denver Broncos in 2019.

Still, these stops are merely footnotes on a pretty successful career. He was the No. 18 pick in the 2008 draft by the Baltimore Ravens and had a very successful tenure with franchise. He led the team to a 96-67 record across 11 seasons and threw for 38,245 yards with 212 touchdowns and 136 interceptions.

He helped the team reach the playoffs six times, including the aforementioned Super Bowl XLVII victory. He has an excellent 10-5 mark in the postseason and has 25 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

He is not the at his former caliber but could work as an experienced backup with significant playoff experience. That is clearly what the Jets and Broncos saw in him, but his thrusts into duty did not produce the results either side would prefer.

He will surely not be on a roster for Week 1 and this is something he thinks could be a positive, stating that that he is "available" when someone would need him. He also acknowledged that he is not exactly who he was in his prime but that he is ready to go when he gets the call.

"I still believe that I have all of the athletic and physical tools to do it," Flacco said, per Hensley. "In terms of the quarterback and the mental part of it, I've only gotten better over the last 15 years. So I feel just as physical as I ever have. I mean, not to say that I'm not 27, 28 years old anymore. But I'm in great shape and I don't see a real drop-off."

Week 1 begins Thursday night when the Detroit Lions take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. As other teams begin their seasons over the next few weeks, it appears that Flacco could be an option for an organization in need.