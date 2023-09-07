Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Appears on Week 1 Injury Report with Ankle Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is gearing up for his debut with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but he hit a slight snag.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Ravens listed Beckham on the injury report for Week 1 against the Houston Texans after he was limited in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury.

It's likely that the Ravens are being precautionary with Beckham, who is preparing to play his first game in over a year after he sat out the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI while he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

For his part, Beckham is relishing the chance to be back on the field in a competitive setting.

"The whole thing feels like a reset for me," he told reporters on Wednesday. "There's been a lot of like deja vu moments of little things happened. It just kind of feels reminiscent of my rookie year in a sense -- just the feeling of the excitement that I have to play football and just a new opportunity, a new life. So I don't know what to expect, but I'm excited."

After signing a one-year deal with Baltimore this offseason, the 30-year-old is set to be a focal point of the team's revamped passing attack led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are hoping that Beckham will be able to return to the form that earned him three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2014 to 2016.

It remains to be seen if Beckham will face any limitations in Sunday's game against the Texans due to his ankle injury, but it can be expected that he will be excited the be playing football again.