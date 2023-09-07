UNC's Mack Brown Has 'Lost All Faith' in NCAA After Tez Walker's Appeal Denied

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Tez Walker hoped to suit up for his dream school for the first time this season, but that unfortunately won't happen.

The NCAA denied Walker's appeal to become immediately eligible for the 2023 season on Thursday due to his status as a two-time transfer. UNC head coach Mack Brown released a statement expressing his disappointment in the NCAA and saying he "lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport."

Walker, who began his collegiate career at NC Central, transferred to UNC from Kent State in January. Still, it took the NCAA until after the start of the college football season last weekend to have a hearing to determine his eligibility for this year.

UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham released a statement saying the NCAA had "eight different occasions" to "demonstrate it can make sound and reasonable decisions in the best interest of student-athletes based on individual circumstances." He pointed out that Walker never played for NC Central because the program's season was canceled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which should change him from being viewed as a two-time transfer.

After playing for Kent State in 2021 and 2022, Walker has two years of eligibility remaining, but the NCAA's decision means he won't be able to suit up for UNC until 2024. On Sept. 1, he posted a letter he wrote to NCAA president Charles D. Baker Jr. on social media in which he stated, "It has been my dream to play in my home city of Charlotte in a UNC uniform."

Walker had a breakout season for Kent State last year, finishing with 58 catches for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns. His presence would've been beneficial to star quarterback Drake Maye, but now they won't get the chance to suit up together.

After winning their season opener against South Carolina last week, the Tar Heels will return to action on Saturday against Appalachian State.