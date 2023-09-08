Jared Goff, Lions Defense Draw Rave Reviews from NFL Fans in Upset Win over Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions entered the 2023 season with a lot buzz.

But after spoiling the Kansas City Chiefs' banner night for the opening game of the year with a 21-20 victory, they are at the center of the football universe.

In what was an ugly game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, the Lions managed to outplay the defending champs on their home turf and showed the world why they are considered the favorites to win the NFC North for the first time in three decades.

Led by quarterback Jared Goff and a much improved defense, Detroit left superstar signal caller Patrick Mahomes stunned as he lost a season opener for the first time in his young but storied career.

Going into Thursday night the Chiefs had won eight-consecutive season openers.

Goff completed 22-of-35 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown against a Kansas City defense that was a little shaky without star defensive lineman Chris Jones. But nonetheless, the former No. 1 overall pick stepped up when his squad needed him most in the win.

And NFL fans were quick to show the Lions a lot of love for their performance.

Perhaps even more impressive than what Goff and the offense managed to do, the Lions' new and improved defensive unit managed to keep Mahomes and a typically red-hot Chiefs' offense at bay for much of the night.

With superstar tight end Travis Kelce out with a knee injury, Detroit took full advantage and made Mahomes seem semi-human as the reigning league MVP completed 21-of-39 passes for 226 yards and an interception.

Even when Goff and the offense weren't clicking, the defense stepped up big with rookie Brian Branch returning an interception for a score to tie the game up at 14 in the third quarter.

Not bad for a unit that was the league's worst in 2022.

The Lions will now look to keep the early season hype train rolling next week as they welcome the Seattle Seahawks to town for their home opener.