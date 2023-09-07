Bills' Stefon Diggs: I'd 'Probably' Be Top-5 NFL CB With a Good Defensive Line

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs is arguably one of the five best wide receivers in the NFL.

But he believes he could be a top-five player at another position as well.

"If I have a defensive line, I'd probably be a, debatable, top-five corner in the game," he said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show (two-minute mark):

The take may seem outlandish at first, but don't immediately rule it out. After all, Diggs has some cornerback pedigree in his family since he is brothers with Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs.

He also would have a much better understanding than most about routes that opposing wide receivers would run since he has played that position at such a high level. That could help him anticipate throws, and he has the hands to grab plenty of interceptions.

Travis Hunter is proving at the collegiate level that it can be done. Top five may be a bit high for Diggs, but it wouldn't be a complete shock if he was effective as a cornerback if given the opportunity.