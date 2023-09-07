Fantasy Alert: Jets' Dalvin Cook 'Full Go' For Week 1 vs. Bills After Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr

Dalvin Cook will hit the ground running in Week 1.

The New York Jets running back is a "full go" for Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills and will have no limitations after having offseason shoulder surgery, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

While Cook will play, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that the team would be "smart" with how it deploys him and second-year back Breece Hall:

"I don't know if I want to call it a snap count, but we are gonna be smart with them. We'll continue to evaluate and build up what we think Monday needs to be, but it's not that we're putting a snap count on it. It's just they're two really good football players; Michael Carter's a really good football player, and just trying to find a way to feature all of them, along with the receivers and tight ends that we have. So there's gonna be enough to go around."

Cook underwent shoulder surgery in February, when he was still a member of the Minnesota Vikings, to repair ailments that were sustained over the last several seasons.

The Vikings released Cook in June as he was slated to count for $14.1 million in cap space this season. After exploring his options, the veteran back signed with the Jets August and has been working his way back to full health.

Cook is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to catching 39 passes for 295 yards and two scores.

The 28-year-old figures to be a significant asset for the Jets this season, and while he'll play on Monday night, Saleh's comments about being "smart" in how the team uses him and Hall should have fantasy football managers cautious as they set their lineups.