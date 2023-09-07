NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs' Situation with Bills 'Has Piqued the Interest' of Rivals

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs may be insistent his tensions with the Buffalo Bills are a thing of the past, but other teams aren't so sure.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Diggs' situation has "piqued the interest of rival teams" that could be lurking in case of a trade request.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

