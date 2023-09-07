Commanders' Josh Harris on HC Ron Rivera: 'We Have to Deliver Wins on the Field'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are under new ownership with Josh Harris' purchase of the franchise from Dan Snyder this summer, and that means Ron Rivera's job as head coach might not be entirely safe.

When asked Thursday how much time he'll give Rivera, Harris responded, per ESPN's John Keim:

"I've really enjoyed getting to know Coach Rivera. He's a good man; he's done a great job in terms of where the team is relative to where it was when he got here and relative to a lot of the distractions going on.

"He has a very capable front office. We're getting up to speed; we want to hear how you want to learn, how you make decisions. It's going really well. ...Ultimately we have to deliver wins on the field. You don't need to say anything. It's just out there. So far so good."

Harris bought the Commanders for a record $6.05 billion in July.

When a new owner takes control of a franchise, that person is typically keen on bringing in their own staff, whether that be immediately or at some point down the line.

For example, when Mat Ishbia purchased the NBA's Phoenix Suns in February from former governor Robert Sarver, head coach Monty Williams was fired in May and replaced with Frank Vogel.

Rivera is entering his fourth year as head coach of the Commanders after being fired by the Carolina Panthers during the 2019 season, and he has never posted a winning season in Washington.

The 61-year-old led the Commanders to a 7-9 record in 2020, 7-10 record in 2021 and an 8-8-1 record in 2022. A winning season in 2023 seems like a must if Rivera hopes to continue his stay in Washington.

Luckily, the Commanders are expected to have a little more stability at quarterback this year after using Carson Wentz, Sam Howell and Taylor Heinicke in 2022. Howell, a 2022 fifth-round pick, won the starting job this year over veteran Jacoby Brissett.

Additionally, Washington has a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy, so the offense figures to be more productive this year.

The Commanders open the 2023 season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.