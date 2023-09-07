Chandler Jones Says Raiders Sent Crisis Response Team to His House in IG Story Posts

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones said the team sent a crisis response team to his home after he called the organization out on social media this week.

The 33-year-old posted the badge of Dr. Heather Thanepohn, the clinic manager of the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team, on his Instagram story Wednesday and said she was directed to his home by the Raiders.

Jones began ripping into the team on social media Tuesday with a series of expletive-laden posts after allegedly not being allowed into the team gym. He said he does not want to play for coach Josh McDaniels and lit into the organization for not being communicative with him.

McDaniels described Jones' absence as a "personal situation" during his Wednesday press conference.

"Right now, we're going day to day ... so we'll kind of take it one day at a time," he said. "It's a private matter and, you know, if there's something to report on it, then we'll do that. But as of right now, there's nothing.

"I'm not going to get into this. It's a personal situation. It's a private matter. If you want to talk about the game on Sunday, I'll be excited to talk about the game."

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders in March 2022. He recorded just 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks last year in what was, arguably, the worst full season of his career.

Las Vegas selected defensive end Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 pick in Apri's draft in what could be seen as a move to replace Jones over the long term.

The four-time Pro Bowler has recorded 112 sacks over the course of his career, ranking third among all active players.