Report: Kim Mulkey, LSU Agree to WCBB Record 10-Year, $32M Contract Extension

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has agreed to a new 10-year, $32 million contract and will remain behind the bench for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN's M.A. Voepel.

The contract still needs to be approved by the LSU board of supervisors. If approved, it will be the richest contract in women's college basketball history.

Mulkey has been head coach of the Tigers since the 2021-22 campaign following a 21-year career as head coach of the Baylor Bears, where she was a 12-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, that spanned 2000-21.

The 61-year-old led LSU to a 26-6 record and a berth in the NCAA tournament during her first season in Baton Rouge and followed that up with a 34-2 record and a national title in 2022-23 thanks to the likes of Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson.

Mulkey reloaded her roster this offseason in hopes of repeating as national champions in 2023-24 following the departures of Alexis Morris, LaDazhia Williams and Jasmine Carson to the WNBA.

The Tigers landed former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith and former DePaul standout Aneesah Morrow via the transfer portal. Additionally, LSU raked in the top recruiting class in college basketball headlined by ESPN's No. 2 overall prospect Mikaylah Williams and No. 7 recruit Aalyah Del Rosario.

With a revamped roster, the Tigers are expected to be among the top college basketball teams in the country this coming season.

Mulkey's new contract will keep her among the highest-paid coaches in women's college basketball alongside UConn's Geno Auriemma and South Carolina's Dawn Staley.

Auriemma, who has won 11 national titles, and Staley, who has won two national championships, are estimated to have each earned $3 million in 2022-23, according to Voepel.

Given Mulkey's track record of success and a seemingly bright future ahead in Louisiana, it's no surprise LSU was willing to open its wallet and give her a more lucrative contract.