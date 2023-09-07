USA vs. Germany: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Nicholas Muller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The United States will attempt to get back to the FIBA World Cup final for the first time since 2014 with a semifinal win over Germany.

Steve Kerr's team is favored by double digits, and while a 37-point blowout will not happen for the second straight round, it could pull away by double figures if it plays up to its potential.

The Americans are 5-1 at the World Cup and all of their five victories have come by 12 or more points.

Germany enters Friday's semifinal as the decided underdog, but it does have a path to victory, especially if it keeps up its strong defensive record.

USA vs. Germany Info

Date: Friday, September 8

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2



Live Stream: ESPN+

Game Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: USA (-10.5)

Over/Under: 178.5

Preview

Everyone who is not German is expecting the Americans to cruise through their semifinal contest.

They have the most dynamic roster in the tournament, and they have proven that at their best they are hard to slow down.

Anthony Edwards is the headlining name on the roster, but he has not been the leading scorer in every game of the competition.

Mikal Bridges took over the quarterfinal win over Italy with 24 points. Paolo Banchero and Austin Reaves led the Americans in scoring in two of their three group-stage contests.

Edwards has gone into superstar mode when needed. He scored 35 points in a failed comeback effort against Lithuania in the second round.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star will likely land somewhere in the 20-point range on Friday with a few other players in double figures.

That is at least the ideal box score for the United States against a Germany side that plays tough defense.

Germany held Latvia to 79 points in its quarterfinal win and it contained Georgia and Serbia to 73 and 71 points, respectively, in the second round.

The European side will have a motivated Dennis Schroder on the floor after the point guard turned in a dreadful performance against Latvia.

Schroder, who is averaging 18 points per game at the World Cup, had nine points on a 4-for-26 shooting day from the field.

The Americans would love for Schroder to have another awful day from the field. That would take one key piece out of the equation.

Kerr's team needs to focus in on Schroder and the Wagner brother, Franz and Moritz. If it stops one or two members of that trio, it should be in good shape regardless of where the final score ends up.

The Wagners combined for 28 points in the quarterfinals while Schroder struggled. Franz Wagner was more of a threat all around the court with eight rebounds and two made three-pointers.

The Americans either need their top three scorers to outperform Schroder and the Wagners, or to slow down one or two of those players to win.

The process seems simple, and if it is followed, the Americans will play for gold on Sunday against the Canada-Serbia winner.

Money Line: USA (-600; bet $600 to win $100); Germany (+420; bet $100 to win $420)

