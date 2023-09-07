Canada vs. Serbia: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada are one win away from earning their first-ever spot in a FIBA World Cup championship game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star has been fantastic throughout the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Canada already qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics with its push to the semifinals, and now it wants more glory on the international stage.

Serbia will be a difficult opponent to get past, though. The two-time World Cup champion played incredible defense over six games and it is capable of dragging Canada into a low-scoring affair on Friday in Manila.

Canada vs. Serbia Info

Date: Friday, September 8

Start Time: 4:45 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Game Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Canada (-5.5)

Over/Under: 176.5

Money Line: Canada (-250; bet $250 to win $100); Serbia (+198; bet $100 to win $198)

Preview

Canada attracted more attention at the World Cup than its semifinal foe because of Gilgeous-Alexander's incredible play.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star put up 31 points and 10 rebounds in Canada's quarterfinal win over Slovenia. He is one of three players to average 25 or more points per game in the tournament. Slovenia's Luka Doncic and Jordan Clarkson of the Philippines are the others.

Gilgeous-Alexander will be the focal point of Canada's offense and Serbia's defensive strategy in Friday's semifinal.

Serbia comes into the final four contest off an impeccable defensive performance against Lithuania in which it held its fellow European side to 68 points.

Serbia held all but one of its opponents under 80 points at the World Cup. None of its last three opponents crossed over the 80-point threshold.

The path to victory is simple for Serbia. It must contain Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring output and keep the other top scorers at bay.

RJ Barrett and Dillon Brooks stepped up in supporting roles in the last two games against Spain and Slovenia. The two combined for 38 points in the quarterfinal win over Slovenia.

Canada has the deeper list of scoring threats, and it is best suited to play in a high-scoring game.

The North American squad can get stuck into a defensive contest as well because Brooks and Lu Dort are two of the best defenders left in the tournament.

One of those players should be connected at the hip with Bogdan Bogdanovic, who put up back-to-back 20-point performances for Serbia.

Bogdanovic and the Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic need to be the top scorers for Serbia on Friday to threaten Canada.

The winner moves on to Sunday's final against the victor of the United States-Germany semifinal. The loser plays in a third-place game against the USA-Germany loser.

