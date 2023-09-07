US Open Tennis 2023: TV Schedule and Women's Semifinal PredictionsSeptember 7, 2023
US Open Tennis 2023: TV Schedule and Women's Semifinal Predictions
The penultimate round of the US Open women's tournament takes to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York Thursday night with two blockbuster matches featuring Americans Madison Keys and Coco Gauff.
Keys will look to return to the finals of the tournament for the first time since 2017 but faces a tough opponent in Aryna Sabalenka while Gauff will seek to overpower Karolína Muchová at the baseline for the second time in a month and cash her ticket to the finale.
When can you catch the action and will either of the host country's semifinalists pull off the hard-fought victory?
TV Schedule and Information
Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium
Time: 7:00 p.m. EST (Gauff vs. Muchova), 8:15 p.m. (Keys vs. Sabalenka)
TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Streaming: ESPN+
Coco Gauff vs. Karolína Muchová
Can Gauff defeat Muchová for the second time in three weeks?
It is a daunting task, even for a player as skilled as the 19-year-old American in the midst of a 10-match winning streak and looking like the best player in the US Open.
Muchová is a more consistent player and likely will not allow herself to be beaten at the baseline like she was in their first match. She has had time to better herself there and, more importantly, against an aggressive, attacking player such as Gauff.
She will look to counter that style of play in hopes of a better outcome than the dominant straight sets loss she endured against the young star. She is capable of it, too. Muchová has not lost often in 2023. She has tallied wins in 38 matches, 28 of which came on hard courts, according to Tennis Tonic.
Her key to victory may very well be her serve, which she has used to great effect, tallying six aces and only one double fault while keeping 70 percent of her first attempts in.
It is no secret what Gauff is going to attempt to do.
She has used that aggression and attacking style to her benefit in this tournament, overwhelming opposition en route to victory. She may start slow, but she fights her way back into matches, thanks to that relentless approach.
Can Muchová overcome it, counter it and win? Sure, but there is something to be said about the passion and energy that the American is playing with in this tournament. She is red-hot and sometimes, that is enough to overcome even your opponent's best.
Prediction: Gauff in three sets
Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka
Keys and Sabalenka square off in a match of two players with undisputed raw power. They hit the ball hard, keep it in play, and can beat any opponent using that one tool.
Sabalenka, though, is the better all-around player and has proven it throughout the tournament as the No. 2 seed.
She has been particularly strong on first serve, winning 88 percent of them and 68 percent of her second serve, per Tennis Tonic. When you can dominate to that extent, you can manage to make it through to the semifinals of a tournament without losing a single set, as has been the case for the Belarussian.
Keys has lost only one set to this point while conceding zero breaks, two prime reasons she has enjoyed the success that she has.
"I love that none of you talk about me anymore," Keys told reporters after her quarterfinal victory over Marketa Vondrousova. The 28-year-old has flown under the radar on her journey back to prominence at the Open, to the point that she has won three of her four matches in straight sets, including a statement win over her fellow countrywoman, Jessica Pegula.
Is Keys capable of using her power advantage to guide her past the best player she will have seen in this tournament? Absolutely, but there is less room for error than in any match she has played to this point.
Sabalenka is the No. 2 seed in this tournament for a reason and has proven it via her performances. She wins with an almost quiet consistency and when need be, she will unleash her own raw power for an exclamatory match point.
Had Keys drawn Gauff or Muchová, she may very well be playing in the US Open finals for the second time in her career. As it is, Sabalenka is simply the better player and will down Keys Thursday, ensuring it will not be a battle of Americans in the tournament finale.
Prediction: Sabalenka in straight sets