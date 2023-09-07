US Open Tennis 2023: TV Schedule and Women's Semifinal Predictions

2 of 3

Can Gauff defeat Muchová for the second time in three weeks?



It is a daunting task, even for a player as skilled as the 19-year-old American in the midst of a 10-match winning streak and looking like the best player in the US Open.



Muchová is a more consistent player and likely will not allow herself to be beaten at the baseline like she was in their first match. She has had time to better herself there and, more importantly, against an aggressive, attacking player such as Gauff.



She will look to counter that style of play in hopes of a better outcome than the dominant straight sets loss she endured against the young star. She is capable of it, too. Muchová has not lost often in 2023. She has tallied wins in 38 matches, 28 of which came on hard courts, according to Tennis Tonic.



Her key to victory may very well be her serve, which she has used to great effect, tallying six aces and only one double fault while keeping 70 percent of her first attempts in.



It is no secret what Gauff is going to attempt to do.

She has used that aggression and attacking style to her benefit in this tournament, overwhelming opposition en route to victory. She may start slow, but she fights her way back into matches, thanks to that relentless approach.



Can Muchová overcome it, counter it and win? Sure, but there is something to be said about the passion and energy that the American is playing with in this tournament. She is red-hot and sometimes, that is enough to overcome even your opponent's best.



Prediction: Gauff in three sets

