Power Ranking Bulls' Roster Entering 2023-23 NBA Season

Not Ranked: Lonzo Ball



Ball is set to miss his second consecutive season due to a knee injury that initially sidelined him in Jan. 2022. His absence is, objectively speaking, an absolute bummer, as he's one of the best connectors in the business.



14. Terry Taylor



Taylor stands out most with his rebounding, which speaks to his motor, but isn't the defining trait you'd want to see from a 6'5", 230-pounder.



13. Carlik Jones



While Jones is almost entirely unproven at this level (12 games in two seasons), he did win last season's G League MVP award, which is enough to keep the 6'1" point guard out of the bottom spot.



12. Julian Phillips

Phillips' athleticism and defensive activity appear NBA-ready, but his offense is so far from it, he'll have a hard time hitting the hardwood for reasons other than injury fill-ins and mop-up duty.



11. Dalen Terry

Terry followed an underwhelming rookie season with an uneven stint in summer league, and his path to playing time looks as crowded as ever.

