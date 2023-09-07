B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 1

8 of 16

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Key Injuries

The injuries on the Arizona side aren't surprising. Kyler Murray opened the season on the PUP list, and veteran tight end Zach Ertz may not play in Week 1 as he rehabs his own ACL tear. Meanwhile, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is questionable after suffering a toe injury in the preseason, but it appears Washington will have veteran tight end Logan Thomas available to open the regular season.

Start of the Week

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]

There's risk involved in trusting either Gibson or Brian Robinson in fantasy football, as there's no telling how the carry-share could be divvied up from one week to the next. But this week both Commanders backs are at least on the flex radar. If Washington isn't grinding out a lead in the second half of this game, something has gone terribly wrong.

Sit of the Week

Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]

Brown has shown the ability to be a No. 1 receiver in the past. When Hopkins was on the shelf in the first six weeks of 2022, Brown was fifth among wide receivers in PPR points. But that was with competent QB play, and that position in Arizona is such a mess that Brown can't even be trusted based on sheer volume and garbage-time numbers until we see it.

Sleeper

Washington Commanders Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: 2,800]

There isn't a better streaming option among NFL defenses this week than the Commanders. With Kyler Murray out and Colt McCoy gone, the Redbirds look set to start Josh Dobbs at quarterback. DeAndre Hopkins is in Tennessee now. The Cardinals very much look the part of the worst team in the NFL and a prime matchup for opposing fantasy defenses.

Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High

It might seem odd to advise targeting Brown in trades just after proclaiming his situation a disaster, but this is a play with the future in mind. He is only 26, and with this being the last year of his contract, he'll likely be playing with a better quarterback in 2024. Wait until a manager has had all the Dobbs he can take and then swoop in with an offer.

Stat to Know

Eighty-five. That's how many passing attempts in the NFL that Dobbs and backup Clayton Tune have combined—and all of those belong to Dobbs. The Cardinals offense is all but certain to be atrocious in 2023, and by the time Murray is healthy enough to play, the team probably won't have any reason to put him on the field. It's going to be awfully difficult to trust any of Arizona's skill-position players as more than fringe fantasy assets this season.