Yankees' Aaron Boone: Nestor Cortés Unlikely to Return from Shoulder Injury in 2023

It doesn't seem like pitcher Nestor Cortés will take the mound again for the New York Yankees this season.

"I would say no," manager Aaron Boone told reporters when asked if there was a chance the southpaw could return from the injured list (shoulder) and make another start this year.

"Never say never," Boone said. "You never know where this season ends up going. First things first, he's set to begin his throwing program and he's in line to do that based on how the last few weeks have gone."

Cortés did not make a single appearance in June or July because of a shoulder strain.

He then pitched on Aug. 5 and allowed a single run in four innings of a win against the Houston Astros. However, he was placed on the injured list just six days later thanks to a rotator cuff strain and may be done for the rest of the campaign.

In all, the 28-year-old has made 12 starts this season with a 4.97 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 63.1 innings.

It is a far cry from Cortés' All-Star effort in 2022 when he finished with a 2.44 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 163 strikeouts in 158.1 innings.

Frankly, it doesn't make much sense for New York to rush him back in any way. After all, it is in last place in the American League East at 69-69 and simply playing out the string in what has become a lost season.

Injuries are partially to blame, but the Yankees are arguably the most disappointing team in at least the American League this year. Cortés returning for one or two meaningless starts at the end of September wouldn't do anything to change that reality.

He is also under contract through the 2025 campaign for New York, so it is far more important for the team that he is healthy and ready to go at the start of next season.