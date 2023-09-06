Photo: Ezekiel Elliott Has Reversible Chain With Cowboys, Patriots Jersey Numbers

Silas Walker/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott will be a member of the New England Patriots this season, but he isn't forgetting his time on the Dallas Cowboys.

The running back has a reversible chain that features his No. 15 for the Patriots and his No. 21 he wore on the Cowboys:

Elliott wore the No. 21 for seven seasons on the Cowboys, two of which he led the NFL in rushing yards. But he decided to switch to No. 15 upon signing with a new team, which was a notable move considering that was the number he wore when he was a national champion at Ohio State.

The 28-year-old was a star for much of his time in Dallas as a three-time Pro Bowler with four seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards. Yet he is expected to play more of a secondary role with the Patriots thanks to the presence of Rhamondre Stevenson.

That might work for Elliott, who ran for a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry last season as injuries and a heavy workload began to take their toll.

Either way, he is going to be rocking quite the chain this year as he starts the next chapter of his football career.