Former NFL WR Mike Williams on Life Support After Injuries from Construction Accident

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams is on life support after he suffered injuries during a construction accident, per Rick Stroud and Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times.

Tierney Lyle, who is the mother of Williams' eight-year-old daughter, explained the situation after visiting him in the hospital on Wednesday.

"They were waiting on me and (his daughter)," she said while adding that the construction accident happened last week. "We're here and still trying to figure it out.

"He was asleep when we went in there and he woke up when he heard our voices and his daughter's voice. And he looked around, and he blinked and he was crying, but he can't move."

Stroud and George noted a previous report from a Buffalo, New York, news station indicated that Williams died. That is not the case, although Lyle said she believes the plan is to eventually remove him from life support.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the wide receiver out of Syracuse with a fourth-round pick in 2010. He wasted no time making an impact at the NFL level with 65 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie.

Williams played four seasons with the Bucs and surpassed 950 receiving yards in two of them. He then appeared in nine games during the 2014 season with the Buffalo Bills, but he did not play in a regular-season game again after his one-year stint with Buffalo.

Williams, 36, finished his NFL career with 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.