Bengals' Joe Burrow: Contract is 'Last Thing I'm Thinking About' Ahead of Browns Game

Joe Burrow is focused on one thing with Sunday's season opener against the Cleveland Browns approaching, and it isn't a highly anticipated contract extension.

"The last thing I'm thinking about," the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback told reporters when asked about potentially signing a new deal with the only NFL team he has ever known. "I'm thinking about beating the Browns."

While Burrow is under contract through the 2024 season, he is eligible for an extension at this point.

And that extension reportedly could happen any day.

On Tuesday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that "both Burrow and the Bengals have kept major information from leaking, but based on my discussions, there's optimism in the building and in the locker room that a deal could get done over the next few days."

That would surely be welcome news for the Bengals and their fans, as Burrow has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and the face of the franchise since the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft.

He led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season while completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and then followed that up with an AFC Championship Game appearance during a 2022 campaign that saw him complete 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 picks.

The last time Cincinnati won a playoff game before Burrow's arrival was the 1990 season, so it is difficult to understate just how important he has been to the franchise.

"This is where I want to be my whole career," Burrow said Wednesday. "We're working toward making that happen."

Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert all signed massive contract extensions this offseason. While it has taken Burrow and the Bengals longer to come to terms on one, all signs are pointing toward it eventually arriving.

Just ask the man himself.

"It's going to come," Burrow said. "I'll keep playing well. I feel great about the organization and the coaching staff."