Bills' Von Miller Unsure If He'll Return from Knee Injury for Week 5 vs. Jaguars

Buffalo Bills edge-rusher Von Miller, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season, told reporters Wednesday that he isn't sure if he will be ready by Week 5, when he is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network relayed the comments.

Miller suffered the injury during the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions. The eight-time Pro Bowler had amassed a team-high eight sacks up until that point.

Miller's loss was clearly felt in the AFC Divisional Round, where the Bills were able to sack Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow only once en route to a 27-10 loss. The team managed just two quarterback hits otherwise.

Buffalo needs his presence in order to make a Super Bowl run, and playing it safe for now seems like the prudent move as he continues his recovery.

Miller is eligible to come off the PUP list and return to the team on Oct. 8, when the Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Miller will miss games against the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins.

In the meantime, Greg Rousseau and Leonard Floyd will be the team's starting edge-rushers. Shaq Lawson and A.J. Epenesa should get their fair share of snaps as well.