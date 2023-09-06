Raiders' Josh McDaniels: Chandler Jones Absent from Practice After Ripping Team on IG

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones wasn't present for the team's practice Wednesday.

"It's a personal situation and a private matter," head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday. "We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it."

McDaniels also pushed back when Jones was described more colloquially as a captain. He referenced how the 33-year-old isn't one of the Raiders' recognized team captains.

On Tuesday, Jones alleged on social media that the team was barring him from its facilities and that he couldn't speak with McDaniels or general manager Dave Ziegler.

It looked like the Raiders selected the four-time Pro Bowler's eventual replacement when they used the No. 7 overall pick on Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson.

In the short term, though, one assumed Jones remained a big part of Las Vegas' plans. He counts for $14.2 million against the salary cap, and Wilson dealt with a foot injury that limited his availability during the offseason. Ziegler indicated during the draft the first-rounder wasn't going to be handed anything, either, in terms of his playing role.

However, Jones' posts were so sudden and vague that it's tough to know what's happening behind the scenes. Not only was there no sign of things being amiss, but he had also given the impression Monday he was totally focused on the season ahead.

Fans might have wanted to hear more insight from McDaniels, but one can understand why for now he steered clear of saying something that would add further fuel to the fire.