    Raiders' Josh McDaniels: Chandler Jones Absent from Practice After Ripping Team on IG

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 6, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders beat the 49ers 34-7. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
    Steve Marcus/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones wasn't present for the team's practice Wednesday.

    "It's a personal situation and a private matter," head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday. "We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it."

    McDaniels also pushed back when Jones was described more colloquially as a captain. He referenced how the 33-year-old isn't one of the Raiders' recognized team captains.

    On Tuesday, Jones alleged on social media that the team was barring him from its facilities and that he couldn't speak with McDaniels or general manager Dave Ziegler.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Chandler Jones going off on his IGS about not being able to get into the Raiders' gym <a href="https://t.co/As0hbV2hUc">pic.twitter.com/As0hbV2hUc</a>

    It looked like the Raiders selected the four-time Pro Bowler's eventual replacement when they used the No. 7 overall pick on Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson.

    In the short term, though, one assumed Jones remained a big part of Las Vegas' plans. He counts for $14.2 million against the salary cap, and Wilson dealt with a foot injury that limited his availability during the offseason. Ziegler indicated during the draft the first-rounder wasn't going to be handed anything, either, in terms of his playing role.

    However, Jones' posts were so sudden and vague that it's tough to know what's happening behind the scenes. Not only was there no sign of things being amiss, but he had also given the impression Monday he was totally focused on the season ahead.

    ♛Chandler Jones @chanjones55

    Can't wait to play this year! Feelin great in practice! 💪🏾 <a href="https://t.co/WYfhO3MKI7">https://t.co/WYfhO3MKI7</a>

    Fans might have wanted to hear more insight from McDaniels, but one can understand why for now he steered clear of saying something that would add further fuel to the fire.