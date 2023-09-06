X

NFL

    NFL Rumors: Panthers' Brian Burns Eyeing Contract in Range of $27-28M per Season

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 6, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 25: Brian Burns #0 of the Carolina Panthers smiles prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers and linebacker Brian Burns are reportedly at a stalemate in contract talks, with the two sides unlikely to reach an agreement before Nick Bosa signs a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

    David Newton of ESPN reported Burns has set his price in the $27-28 million range annually, while the Panthers are closer to offering $23 million per season. The chasm between the two sides is unlikely to reach a resolution until Bosa's new deal sets the market.

    It's possible Bosa will top Aaron Donald's $31.7 million annual salary, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. That would give momentum to Burns' side of the negotiations.

    Burns has been one of three high-profile defensive stars not practicing with his team during training camp as they seek out new contracts. Bosa and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones have also been among the players withholding their services.

    Burns has been a hold-in throughout camp but was seen in full pads for Wednesday's practice. He's declined to speak to reporters, though coach Frank Reich said the hold-in has not impacted Burns' status on the team.

    "My view of Brian Burns doesn't diminish at all. We understand there's a business side to this thing we do. I still respect and admire the way he's handled himself. I have nothing but the highest regard for Brian Burns," Reich told reporters.

    Burns, a 2019 first-round pick, has recorded 38 sacks and seven forced fumbles during his four-year NFL career. He's been a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons.