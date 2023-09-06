George Kittle: 49ers Understand Super Bowl Window 'Could Be Closing' Entering 2023

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Having already signed several players to lucrative long-term contracts, with Nick Bosa also seeking an extension, the San Francisco 49ers' window of contention with this core group could be closing soon.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle acknowledged the end might be near while speaking to ESPN's Nick Wagoner about the upcoming 2023 season:

"We understand that we have a fantastic football team. We have great core guys at really important positions. We understand that the window or whatever that is could be closing. We're going to try our best to keep that window open as long as we possibly can, but we're going to try to sneak out some wins while that window is still open."

The 49ers weren't expected to be major players in free agency this offseason, but they surprised many by signing Javon Hargrave away from the Philadelphia Eagles with a four-year, $84 million deal.

Per Spotrac, San Francisco currently has seven players with contracts that average at least $15 million annually. Charvarius Ward is close to making it eight at $13.5 million per season.

Bosa, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has yet to sign an extension, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted earlier this week the 49ers have offered him a deal "in excess of $30 million per year."

General manager John Lynch and executive vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe will have their work cut out for them trying to figure out the salary cap for 2024.

As things stand, Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, Arik Armstead and Fred Warner will count $126.8 million against the cap next season. That's nearly half of the projected 2024 cap estimated by Over the Cap ($256 million).

This doesn't factor in a potential extension for Bosa or that Brandon Aiyuk will count $14.1 million against the cap in the final season of his rookie deal.

All of these contracts for other top players is one of the big reasons San Francisco will be hoping Brock Purdy is the answer at quarterback, at least in the short term. He will only account for just over $3 million against the cap over the next three seasons combined on his rookie contract.

The 49ers have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL over the past four seasons. They have played in the NFC Championship Game three times during that span, including an appearance in Super Bowl 54.