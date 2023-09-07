Lions vs. Chiefs: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

Lions vs. Chiefs: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNFSeptember 7, 2023
That special time of the year has finally arrived, football fans! The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, and with that, the 2023 NFL season will be up and running.
For many fans, the return of real, meaningful games is reason enough to follow the season-opener. Of course, those so inclined may choose to make things a little more interesting.
Fortunately, there is no shortage of betting options for the inaugural game of the 2023 season. From traditional money lines and over/unders to player and team props, fans have a myriad of options when it comes to wagering.
Below, you'll find the latest information for the Lions-Chiefs matchup, along with a few of our favorite props to follow on Thursday night.
Lions at Chiefs
When: Thursday, September 7
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC, Universo
Line: Kansas City -4.5
Over/Under: 53
Money Line: Lions +180 (bet $100 to win $180), Chiefs -218 (bet $218 to win $100)
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Lions 24
Patrick Mahomes Under 2.5 Passing Touchdowns
Few teams were as lackluster against the pass as the Lions last season. Detroit ranked 31st in yards per attempt allowed and 30th in total yards. However, Detroit added players like Cameron Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Brian Branch to their secondary in the offseason.
That's part of the equation here. The other piece is the recent knee injury suffered by Kansas City's star tight end, Travis Kelce.
Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, believes that the tight end will play on Thursday.
"I think he's going to be good to go. I really do," Jason Kelce said, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.
However, I'm not convinced that Kelce will be at 100 percent. This feels like a game in which Kansas City will lean heavily on Isiah Pacheco and its ground game, especially in the red zone. Patrick Mahomes will have a strong game, but he'll finish with a mundane (for him) two touchdown passes.
Mahomes is -166 (bet $166 to win $100) to hit the under of 2.5.
Isiah Pacheco over 51.5 Rushing Yards
Kelce's injury is part of the reason why I'd expect Andy Reid to unleash a run-heavy game plan against Detroit. It isn't the only one.
The Chiefs have become accustomed to opposing teams leaning on the run to keep Mahomes and Co. off the field. Facing a lineup that features Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr. and other viable playmakers, I'd expect Reid to take a similar approach against the Lions.
The opportunity will be there, as Detroit ranked just 30th in yards per carry allowed last season. Because of this, Isiah Pacheco's over/under of 51.5 rushing yards feels low.
Pacheco will share the load with Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but he has established himself as Kansas City's top rushing option. He ran for more than 51 yards in eight of his final nine regular-season games last season and in two of three postseason outings.
Pacheco should hit the over here, and he's -115 (bet $115 to win $100) to do so.
Jahmyr Gibbs over 3.5 Receptions
Fans should expect to see a lot of Pacheco on Thursday night. They'll see a lot of Lions rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs as well.
While Gibbs is expected to split time with free-agent addition David Montgomery, he should see the field in a variety of roles. He was a capable dual-threat at Alabama and averaged 6.1 yards per carry and 10.1 yards per catch in 2022.
Gibbs is -130 (bet $130 to win $100) to top 3.5 receptions on Thursday. While that's a loft number for a rookie running back, I'd take the over here.
I'd expect offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to use Gibbs similarly to how he used D'Andre Swift in last year's backfield committee. Swift was frequently a contributor in the passing game and reached four receptions in five of his final seven games.
Gibbs is a more dynamic and explosive player than Swift, so Johnson could turn to the rookie even more frequently in the passing game. Four or five receptions should be Gibbs' floor.
