Lions vs. Chiefs Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions are set to kick off the 2023 NFL season on Thursday night. It will be a welcome event for football fans and fantasy enthusiasts alike, as it will also mark the return of NFL daily fantasy sports (DFS) games.



With two potent offenses on the field for the season's inaugural game, this should be a fantasy manager's dream. However, Travis Kelce's recent knee injury—a bone bruise, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport—throws some uncertainty over what would normally be one of the game's safest plays.



Below, you'll find a few DFS tips for Thursday's matchup, along with values from DraftKings and a few of our favorite plays for opening night.



