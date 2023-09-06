Bold Predictions for Eagles' Week 1 Matchup vs. Mac Jones, Patriots

0 of 3

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles begin their path back to the Super Bowl with one of the easier matchups on their 2023 schedule.

Rarely have the New England Patriots been called an easy foe during the Bill Belichick era, but that is the case right now with Mac Jones at the helm.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have the opportunity to put up one of the biggest victories of Week 1.

Nick Sirianni's team can answer one of its biggest questions in the process of earning the victory.

The Eagles have four running backs to choose from, and one of them needs to take the lead at the position at some point in the season, so why not set the depth chart in Week 1.

Defensively, the Eagles have some questions at safety, but those may not be answered on Sunday against an average passing offense.

The top defensive takeaway from Sunday could be how dominant the pass rush looks, including first-round pick Jalen Carter.