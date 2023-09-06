X

NFL

    Jamison Crowder, Commanders Agree to Contract; WR Will Join Practice Squad

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 6, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 14: Wide receiver Jamison Crowder #80 during the teams mini camp at Quest Training Center on June 14, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The Washington Commanders signed veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder to their practice squad.

    Washington Commanders @Commanders

    We've signed WR Jamison Crowder to our practice squad<br><br>Welcome home, Jamison! <a href="https://t.co/kXyf1SL7Kk">pic.twitter.com/kXyf1SL7Kk</a>

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was among the first to report on the move.

    Crowder initially signed with the New York Giants but was cut as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

    Joining the Commanders brings his career back where it started. Washington selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft, and he spent his first four years with the team.

    A broken ankle limited Crowder to four games with the Buffalo Bills in 2022, and his career was trending in the wrong direction before that. The 30-year-old caught 51 passes for 447 yards and two touchdowns for the New York Jets in 2021, and his 37.3 receiving yards per game were his lowest ever.

    Commanders fans know they're not going to see the dynamic slot receiver had 2,628 receiving yards across 56 games for the team and once eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2016.

    JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS

    Im a big fan of Jamison Crowder the person and the player. But we got to keep real expectations too. He hasnt played a full season since 2019 and he hasnt been a main punt returner since 2017

    But Crowder is certainly a good depth piece, and he might get pressed into duty sooner rather than later. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported the team is "optimistic" about Terry McLaurin's toe injury, but his status for Sunday's opener against the Arizona Cardinals remains up in the air.

    Crowder's experience could prove beneficial to some of Washington's younger pass-catchers (Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown and Dax Milne) as well.

    The Commanders will hope for big things from Dotson in particular. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 draft, he had solid numbers (35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games) but still has a lot of room to grow.