Jamison Crowder, Commanders Agree to Contract; WR Will Join Practice Squad

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders signed veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder to their practice squad.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was among the first to report on the move.

Crowder initially signed with the New York Giants but was cut as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Joining the Commanders brings his career back where it started. Washington selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft, and he spent his first four years with the team.

A broken ankle limited Crowder to four games with the Buffalo Bills in 2022, and his career was trending in the wrong direction before that. The 30-year-old caught 51 passes for 447 yards and two touchdowns for the New York Jets in 2021, and his 37.3 receiving yards per game were his lowest ever.

Commanders fans know they're not going to see the dynamic slot receiver had 2,628 receiving yards across 56 games for the team and once eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2016.

But Crowder is certainly a good depth piece, and he might get pressed into duty sooner rather than later. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported the team is "optimistic" about Terry McLaurin's toe injury, but his status for Sunday's opener against the Arizona Cardinals remains up in the air.

Crowder's experience could prove beneficial to some of Washington's younger pass-catchers (Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown and Dax Milne) as well.

The Commanders will hope for big things from Dotson in particular. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 draft, he had solid numbers (35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games) but still has a lot of room to grow.