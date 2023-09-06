Bold Predictions for Steelers' Week 1 Matchup vs. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

0 of 3

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers open the 2023 NFL regular season with one of the toughest matchups in the league against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mike Tomlin's team does have the benefit of playing Sunday's contest at home, and it may help it that Brock Purdy will be making his first start since the elbow injury he suffered in the NFC Championship Game.

Even if Purdy is not at his best, the Steelers still have to deal with Christian McCaffrey in both facets of the offense.

T.J. Watt and the Steelers defense need to find a way to contain McCaffrey, whether it is loading the box to stop the run or smothering him out of the backfield, to put Kenny Pickett and Co. in a good spot to win the game.

Pickett comes into his second season with an improved set of offensive weapons. The additions of Allen Robinson and Darnell Washington could help the Steelers move the ball with ease against the reigning NFC West champion.