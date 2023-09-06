NFL

    Free-Agent Contracts Jets Must Pursue After Preseason

    Joe TanseySeptember 6, 2023

    Free-Agent Contracts Jets Must Pursue After Preseason

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 19: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
      The top of the New York Jets roster is set ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season.

      The addition of Aaron Rodgers heightened expectations around the AFC East side, and there are few free-agent signings who could make an impact compared to the current players on the roster.

      Robert Saleh and his coaching staff should scour the free-agent market for depth as they look to contend for the divisional title.

      The Jets have some incredible players on both sides of the ball, but they are one injury away from a steep drop off at some positions.

      Adding a bit of experience and depth at the same time is the approach the Jets should have if they sign any free agents.

    Kyle Van Noy

      JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 14: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      The Jets have a clear leader at linebacker in C.J. Mosley, but they have some thin depth behind him.

      Chazz Surratt is listed as questionable for Monday night's opener against the Buffalo Bills and two other linebackers are on injured reserve.

      Kyle Van Noy could be a nice addition alongside Mosley to provide some experience to the second layer of defense.

      Van Noy spent the majority of his career in the AFC East with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, which could be viewed as a X-factor in his favor over other free agents.

      Van Noy produced at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons and he has not missed more than three games in a single campaign in that span.

      If anything, he could provide some pass-rushing depth for a team that has lofty expectations.

    Robert Quinn

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 30: Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn (98) warms up during pregame of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Robert Quinn's last move to a contender did not go well.

      The veteran pass-rusher failed to make much of an impact during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run last year, and that would be the primary reason why the Jets would shy away from him in the free-agent market.

      The Jets could be more than comfortable with John Franklin-Myers and Carl Lawson on the edges, but as we saw with Philadelphia last year, it helps to have depth across the defensive line.

      Quinn is only a year removed from a 18.5-sack season with the Chicago Bears. He has not had many injury issues over the past five years, either, which could make him an intriguing free-agent signing.

      But if the Jets are comfortable with their current group of pass-rushers, they could look to the other side of the ball for some depth.

    Kenny Golladay

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Kenny Golladay #19 of the New York Giants in action against the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York Giants defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 23-16. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
      The last thing Kenny Golladay probably wants to deal with is the New York media for another season.

      However, he could serve a function in a depth role for the Jets.

      Two of Rodgers' favorite targets, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. have not played a complete season over the last few years.

      Mecole Hardman, who was signed in the offseason to provide depth, dealt with injury issues of his own throughout his career.

      The Jets' wide receiver corps could become thin behind Garrett Wilson quick if the injuries build up.

      Golladay could be signed as insurance in case the Jets need another body at the position.

      The former Detroit Lions and New York Giants player would not be asked to be a weekly top performer, but he could bring something different to the Jets offense with his height on the outside.

      It seems ridiculous to even suggest signing Golladay, but he may be the best option out there if the Jets' current group of pass-catches struggle to stay healthy.

