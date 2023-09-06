Free-Agent Contracts Jets Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The top of the New York Jets roster is set ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season.

The addition of Aaron Rodgers heightened expectations around the AFC East side, and there are few free-agent signings who could make an impact compared to the current players on the roster.

Robert Saleh and his coaching staff should scour the free-agent market for depth as they look to contend for the divisional title.

The Jets have some incredible players on both sides of the ball, but they are one injury away from a steep drop off at some positions.

Adding a bit of experience and depth at the same time is the approach the Jets should have if they sign any free agents.