Free-Agent Contracts 49ers Must Pursue After Preseason

The San Francisco 49ers head into the 2023 NFL regular season with a few concerns regarding their roster.
The most obvious absence on their current roster is Nick Bosa, who is still negotiating a new contract with the NFC West side.
As of Wednesday morning, Bosa and the 49ers have not come to agreement and the time is running out to get him on the field in Week 1.
San Francisco has concerns about the players currently on the 53-man roster, too, as some of its depth at wide receiver has been taken away because of injuries to Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray.
The 49ers may benefit from signing a few free agents in the short term to fill the depth at wide out and to add an extra pass-rusher while the Bosa situation sorts itself out.
Melvin Ingram
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down where the 49ers and Bosa stand with Week 1 on the horizon.
"From what I understand they have offered him a contract in excess of $30 million per year, but will he beat Aaron Donald's $31.7 million per year, that really is the question. Until we get an answer, some sort of breakthrough, it is uncertain."
Both parties could come to solution in their negotiations before Sunday's opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but if they don't, the 49ers should look to the free-agent market for some insurance in the pass rush.
Melvin Ingram is coming off a six-sack season with the Miami Dolphins, and would only cost the 49ers a one-year deal if he signs.
The 49ers may be willing to trust Drake Jackson and Clelin Ferrell for a week, especially if they believe a Bosa signing is imminent after Week 1, but it never hurts to bring in some veteran insurance
Sammy Watkins
Brock Purdy will not have his full complement of pass-catches available in Week 1.
McCloud is out with a wrist injury, Gray suffered a shoulder injury in preseason, and most importantly, George Kittle has been limited in practice.
The 49ers still have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and rookie Ronnie Bell in place at wide receiver.
San Francisco could get by with that group and no depth behind them for the opening few games of the season against Pittsburgh, the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals.
If the Niners want some depth, they could look to someone like Sammy Watkins as a short-term fix.
Watkins most recently played with the Baltimore Ravens, where he made three catches for 119 yards last season.
The 49ers do not need a star to fill the wide receiver depth, but they could use someone of Watkins' stature to come in for a few plays to make an impact.
Dan Arnold
Kittle is dealing with a groin injury and rookie tight end Cameron Latu was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in August.
That could leave the 49ers with Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley, both of whom are known more for their blocking, at tight end in Week 1.
Dan Arnold, who was recently cut by Philadelphia, could fill the short-term pass-catching void at tight end if Kittle can't go against the Steelers.
Arnold has two 25-catch seasons in his career. They both occurred in the last four seasons.
Arnold has not scored a touchdown since 2020, but he could at least give the 49ers another body to help Purdy ease back into the pocket as he works back to 100 percent.