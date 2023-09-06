Free-Agent Contracts 49ers Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers head into the 2023 NFL regular season with a few concerns regarding their roster.

The most obvious absence on their current roster is Nick Bosa, who is still negotiating a new contract with the NFC West side.

As of Wednesday morning, Bosa and the 49ers have not come to agreement and the time is running out to get him on the field in Week 1.

San Francisco has concerns about the players currently on the 53-man roster, too, as some of its depth at wide receiver has been taken away because of injuries to Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray.

The 49ers may benefit from signing a few free agents in the short term to fill the depth at wide out and to add an extra pass-rusher while the Bosa situation sorts itself out.