Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks

DK Line: Buffalo -2.5

After an inspiring season of HBO's Hard Knocks, the New York Jets will look to enter the Super Bowl discussion with the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Dalvin Cook and the return of a defensive core largely responsible for allowing the fourth-fewest points and yards last season.

With all the excitement around the Jets, they must show why they can topple the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title.

Buffalo has won the division for three consecutive years, but Moton has some concerns about the way its 2022 season came to an end in the playoffs.

"To reiterate a point made on Boy Green Daily with Paul Esden Jr., the Bills trended in the wrong direction at the end of the 2022 campaign, which ended in a 27-10 AFC divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals," he said. "In two playoff games, Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns, three interceptions and completed less than 60 percent of his passes in both games.

"Allen has MVP potential because of his big arm and willingness to run over defenders on the move outside the pocket, but he has a tendency to go through rough stretches and throw head-scratching interceptions. The Jets' stingy defense will capitalize on those mistakes.

"In the Monday Night Football spotlight, Rodgers shines with his new team and immediately raises the standard with a three-touchdown-performance against a Bills defense without Von Miller and a big question mark at linebacker following the loss of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency."

Predictions

Davenport: Bills

Gagnon: Bills

Hanford: Bills

Knox: Bills

Moton: Jets

O'Donnell: Bills

Sobleski: Jets

ATS Consensus: Bills

SU Consensus: Bills

Score Prediction: Bills 26, Jets 21

