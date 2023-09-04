NFL 2023 Over/Under Wins Breakdown for All 32 Teams

0 of 33

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season kicks off this week, meaning it's time to take one last look at the upcoming schedule and make a few wagers on how teams are expected to perform.



When it comes to Super Bowl futures, not every team should be involved. The Houston Texans, for example, aren't lifting the Lombardi Trophy a year going 3014. Fans looking to wager on Houston are better off looking at the over/under on regular-season wins.



But which side is worth taking? That's a tough question and one we'll try to answer here for every single team. We'll examine the latest Over/Under Win totals from DraftKings, and dive into factors like 2022 results, strength of schedule, overall roster strength, roster health, coaching, coaching preseason observations and any relevant recent buzz, and produce a verdict.



And since there's a big difference between a "gut feeling" and a "sure thing," we'll also provide a confidence rating for every pick.

