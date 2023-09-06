Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The roster has been trimmed to 53. There's no quarterback drama. A 2-1 preseason run with multiple young players flashing potential is in the books. It's time for the 2023 Green Bay Packers season.

The Packers are set to kick off the season on the road against the Chicago Bears in a barometer game for both teams.

There's reason for optimism for the Jordan Love era. The Packers are young but have a history of drafting and developing that's stronger than most teams in the league.

That being said, there are still some holes on the roster where a free agent might make sense to bolster the roster. The Packers are no longer the hands-down favorite in the NFC North but the division is open enough for them to compete.

Taking a look at these three agents could help them become more dangerous in the division.