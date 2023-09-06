Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 6, 2023
Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Pursue After Preseason
The roster has been trimmed to 53. There's no quarterback drama. A 2-1 preseason run with multiple young players flashing potential is in the books. It's time for the 2023 Green Bay Packers season.
The Packers are set to kick off the season on the road against the Chicago Bears in a barometer game for both teams.
There's reason for optimism for the Jordan Love era. The Packers are young but have a history of drafting and developing that's stronger than most teams in the league.
That being said, there are still some holes on the roster where a free agent might make sense to bolster the roster. The Packers are no longer the hands-down favorite in the NFC North but the division is open enough for them to compete.
Taking a look at these three agents could help them become more dangerous in the division.
DL Matthew Ioannidis
Again, the Packers are a franchise that likes to lean on their ability to draft and develop players. It's why they were comfortable letting Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed walk in free agency with the expectation that Devonte Wyatt and T.J. Slaton stepping into bigger roles.
But sometimes it's not a bad idea to backfill some snaps with a veteran.
Right now, the Packers will be leaning on Wyatt and Slaton to take on bigger roles alongside Kenny Clark while depending on rookies Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden to be the rotational defensive linemen.
They might be ready for those roles later in the season, but putting them in that position early in their rookie campaigns might be asking too much.
It would make sense to go to the free agent market to find a veteran and Matthew Ioannidis is probably the best one left. The 29-year-old is a big body on the inside at 310 pounds and started 13 games for the Carolina Panthers last season.
He would at least offer a little more depth in case of injury while taking some pressure off the rookies.
CB Bryce Callahan
The Packers should know better than most how important it is to have depth in the secondary. They have dealt with major injuries to both Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander over the last two seasons.
Eric Stokes is even starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, making him ineligible to return for at least the first four games.
The Packers have been able to survive, in part, because they had some depth that allowed them to make changes in the secondary. A veteran like Rasul Douglas, who was not signed until October 2021, stepped in and played well.
With Stokes once again injured it would make a lot of sense to add another body who could help out. Bryce Callahan is a veteran slot corner who started 11 games for the Chargers last season and held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 80.0 when targeted.
He'll turn 32 during the season, but he could still be the nickel back if Keisean Nixon can't be the answer there. That would allow the Packers to keep Douglas on the outside until Stokes can play.
CB Greedy Williams
If the Packers would prefer to stick with the younger route or want someone who can play on the outside, then Greedy Williams is a choice that makes more sense. The 25-year-old is available after not making the cut in Philadelphia and struggling in coverage in 2022.
But draft pedigree still means something that this stage of Williams' career. While he is coming off a disappointing season with the Cleveland Browns he had a strong 2021 campaign. He gave up just 6.8 yards per target while picking off two passes before a disastrous 2021 season.
If the Packers really feel they are strong at developing cornerbacks then Williams could be a great landing spot. The starting trio, when healthy, are well established, but the depth after that could use some competition.
That could come in Williams. The former second-round pick has the youth to get better within this system and the skills to return to what he looked like in 2021. This coaching staff should be looking for guys to take a shot on and Williams checks all the boxes.