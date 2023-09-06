Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals Have 'Optimism' That QB Signs New Contract Soon

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been engaged in negotiations for a contract extension throughout the offseason, but he's yet to receive the deal he's been seeking. However, that reportedly could change soon.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, there's a chance the Bengals and Burrow reach an agreement prior to the start of the 2023 season.

"Both Burrow and the Bengals have kept major information from leaking, but based on my discussions, there's optimism in the building and in the locker room that a deal could get done over the next few days," Russini stated.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.