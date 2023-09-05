NBA Rumors: Mavs' Luka Dončić Could Earn $80M per Year on Next Contract

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Dončić is set to make over $40 million this season, but there's reportedly a chance that he can double that figure with his next deal.

During an appearance on The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Bobby Marks speculated that Dončić could make an astronomical annual salary when he signs his next contract.

"Luka's gonna be probably the first 80-million-dollar guy," Marks said at the 1:17:15 mark.

Marks noted that Doncic is expected to sign his next contract in 2025. He's one of eight players who will become eligible to sign supermax deals if they earn an All-NBA selection this season. That bodes well for the Slovenian, as he's been selected to the All-NBA first team in each of the last four years.

Entering the 2023-24 season, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has the highest salary at $51.9 million, per HoopsHype. It will be a significant jump to see an $80 million salary in two years.

Doncic is undoubtedly one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. He ranked second in the league with a career-high 32.4 points per game while also averaging 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals.

However, Doncic's brilliance has yet to lead to significant postseason success for the Mavs. After making a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, Dallas failed to make the playoffs this past season after finishing with a 38-44 record. The midseason acquisition of star point guard Kyrie Irving didn't pay the dividends the team had hoped for.

A full training camp is expected to benefit the partnership between Doncic and Irving. Perhaps the 2023-24 season will be where the 24-year-old takes the next step into MVP contention in order to prove he's worthy of a bank-breaking deal.