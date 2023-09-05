Mark Ingram on NFL Contracts: 'It's Cruelty What They're Doing to the RB Position'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Mark Ingram II is not happy with how his former counterparts were treated this offseason.

During an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Ingram was asked about the summer that saw New York Giants star Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs settle for one-year deals instead of receiving the long-term extensions they were seeking.

"That's highly unfortunate because you know how dangerous this game is, especially the running back position," Ingram said around the 9:30 mark. "One wrong thing happens, knock on wood, and then the next year they want you for the bare minimum. It's just cruelty what they're doing to the running back position."

Ingram, who is now analyst on Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff but said he hasn't officially retired from the NFL, pointed out that there are instances where the No. 2 or 3 receivers are paid higher than the starting running backs. It's a difficult pill to swallow when starting-caliber running backs are asked to be versatile with receiving and blocking skills in addition to running the ball.

"As a running back, and as a ball player, it's offensive when you produce and you don't get compensated for production," Ingram said. "Every other position does, but the running back still seems to be the outlier."