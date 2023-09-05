Bears' Jaquan Brisker Says 'I Hate Green Bay' Ahead of Packers Game in Week 1

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker didn't hold back ahead of his team's Week 1 showdown against the rival Green Bay Packers.

"People hate Green Bay," he told reporters. "I hate Green Bay."

The Bears have every reason to hate the Packers. After all, Green Bay has won the last eight matchups and is 23-3 in the rivalry since the start of the 2011 campaign.

But Sunday's matchup is the start of a new era.

Green Bay has enjoyed three consecutive decades of consistent quarterback success with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers under center. For the first time in seemingly forever, there are at least some question marks about the position with Jordan Love taking over now that Rodgers is on the New York Jets.

Chicago hopes Justin Fields is the franchise quarterback it has long been searching for, and he showed signs as an electric runner in 2022. If he takes strides as a passer in 2023 with new wide receiver DJ Moore on the outside, perhaps the Bears can turn the tide in this rivalry.

Brisker seems ready to do just that.