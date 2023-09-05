US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Two American title hopefuls experienced opposite fates at the 2023 US Open on Tuesday afternoon.

Coco Gauff won her quarterfinal match with Jelena Ostapenko at a blistering pace.

The sixth-seeded American swept the first set and needed just 68 minutes to book the first women's singles semifinal spot.

Taylor Fritz, the No. 9 seed in the men's singles draw, could not find his game against No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic.

Fritz played better after a disastrous first set, but he made too many errors against the winningest men's singles player in history.

Gauff will be joined by at least one more American in the US Open semifinals. Frances Tiafoe, a semifinalist in New York last year, faces fellow countryman Ben Shelton in the nightcap inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.