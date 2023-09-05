US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and LosersSeptember 5, 2023
US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and Losers
Two American title hopefuls experienced opposite fates at the 2023 US Open on Tuesday afternoon.
Coco Gauff won her quarterfinal match with Jelena Ostapenko at a blistering pace.
The sixth-seeded American swept the first set and needed just 68 minutes to book the first women's singles semifinal spot.
Taylor Fritz, the No. 9 seed in the men's singles draw, could not find his game against No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic.
Fritz played better after a disastrous first set, but he made too many errors against the winningest men's singles player in history.
Gauff will be joined by at least one more American in the US Open semifinals. Frances Tiafoe, a semifinalist in New York last year, faces fellow countryman Ben Shelton in the nightcap inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Tuesday Results
Men's Singles
No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. No. 9 Taylor Fritz, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4
Women's Singles
No. 6 Coco Gauff def. No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko, 6-0, 6-2
Coco Gauff Dominates Jelena Ostapenko
Gauff advanced to the second Grand Slam semifinal of her singles career in dominant fashion.
The sixth-seeded American won all six games played in the first set and only dropped games in the two-set match.
Ostapenko looked out of sorts from the start. The No. 20 seed faced a short turnaround after she beat top seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round on Sunday.
Ostapenko committed 36 unforced errors and won just 53 percent of the points on her first serve.
Gauff only had 14 unforced errors in addition to her 13 winners and 65 percent win percentage on her first serve.
The 19-year-old is one win away from earning her second Grand Slam singles final appearance. She will face the winner of Tuesday night's between No. 30 seed Sorana Cirstea and No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova in the semifinals.
Novak Djokovic Wins, Takes Advantage of Taylor Fritz's Errors
Djokovic did not play his sharpest three sets of tennis on Tuesday afternoon, but he was still far better than his American counterpart.
Fritz wasted countless opportunities to get ahead of the No. 2 seed throughout the match and dropped out of his home major with 50 unforced errors.
Djokovic took full advantage of Fritz's errors in the first set, as he won the set 6-1. Fritz put up a better fight in the second and third sets, but the mistakes that plagued him early on stuck with him.
Fritz played some of his best tennis late in the third set, when he broke Djokovic's serve at 3-4, but he immediately gave the break back to the Serbian, who then finished off the match on his serve.
Djokovic, who is in search of his first US open title since 2018, will face another American in the semifinals.
The winner of Tuesday night's Tiafoe-Shelton match will face the No. 2 seed on Friday inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.