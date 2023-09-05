LSU's Angel Reese Posts Photo in FSU Gear After Bet with Boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese had to wear Florida State gear to school on Tuesday after losing a bet with her boyfriend, Seminoles basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Reese and Fletcher made a bet that the loser of Sunday's football season opener between LSU and FSU had to wear the winning team's gear to school this week. The Tigers were obliterated by the Seminoles 45-24, so Reese had to sport the garnet and gold.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Tigers to a 17-14 halftime lead, but the team fell apart in the second half as Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis finished the game with 342 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception, in addition to rushing for 38 yards and a score.

While Reese had to sport FSU colors this week, she'll surely get the last laugh if her Tigers go back-to-back and win the women's basketball title again this year.