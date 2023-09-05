Tom Brady Hypes Deion, Shedeur Sanders After Colorado's Upset Win vs. Tcu: 'So' Cool'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Count Tom Brady among those that has bought into the hype surrounding head coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

"You know what was pretty great to see this last weekend? Deion and Shedeur out their at Colorado ballin'," Brady said on the latest episode of his Lets Go! podcast. "Talk about a father-son duo. That was so cool to watch and it's what life's all about."

Deion, Shedeur and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter led the Buffaloes to a 45-42 win over TCU in their season-opener on Saturday after many expressed doubts in the program following Sanders' hiring as head coach because he replaced nearly the entire roster.

Shedeur threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns in the win, and Hunter played 129 snaps between offense and defense. Hunter caught 11 passes for 119 yards and posted one interception, three tackles and a pass breakup.

Doubts about the program will likely continue as the weeks go on, but Brady is certainly excited to continue watching Deion and Shedeur build their legacy at Colorado.