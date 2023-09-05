Tom Brady: Son Ben Starting Football Career at TE, Wants to Be like Rob Gronkowski

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady's son is stepping into the football spotlight in 2023.

During the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady revealed that his son Ben, whom he shares with Gisele Bündchen, told him that he intends to play football this year. However, he's not going to be a quarterback like his father.

"I was like, 'What do you want to play?'" Brady said, per TMZ Sports. "And he's like, 'Tight end. I want to be like [Rob Gronkowski].'"

Brady texted Gronkowski, his longtime tight end, to let him know that his son wanted to be just like the four-time Super Bowl champion.

"I'm like, 'Yo, my boy wants to be like you,'" Brady said. "And he loved it. He's like, 'That's so great.'"

Brady added: "He's going to be a little beast."

Brady's eldest son Jack, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan, already plays high school football, suiting up as a free safety, in addition to playing a little bit of quarterback.

If Ben and Jack are anything like their father, then we can expect great things from them during their football careers.