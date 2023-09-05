Broncos' Sean Payton on Jets' Garrett Wilson's Sideline Trolling: 'That Was Good'

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is capable of laughing at himself.

In a profile by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Payton had a laugh when discussing some recent trolling by New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

"That was good," the Broncos coach said.

Prior to Denver's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Payton had a list of no-nos for his players that included no sunglasses or bucket hats on the sidelines for the starters after they got pulled from the game.

During New York's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 12, Wilson did an in-game interview wearing sunglasses and a bucket hat.

During a press conference a few days later, Wilson was asked if he was trolling Payton with the attire.

The connection here involves Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was a key subject in an interview with USA Today's Jarrett Bell about the 2022 Broncos.

"They can only beat the (expletive) out of you so much," Payton said. "But everybody's got a little stink on their hands. It's not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That's how bad it was."

Payton later apologized for his comments after several people within the Jets organization, including Hackett and head coach Robert Saleh, pushed back against his sentiments.

Hackett and the Jets can get a measure of revenge against Payton when they travel to Denver for a matchup with the Broncos on Oct. 8.