Bold Predictions for Cowboys' Week 1 Matchup vs. Saquon Barkey, New York Giants

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys 2023 season begins with a critical division matchup on the road against the New York Giants.

A win not only starts the Cowboys off on a positive note but gives them an early leg up on the NFC East and extends their current winning streak against the Giants to five. Nothing in Week 1 is a must-win, but it would make a statement for the Cowboys to get a road win this season.

There are a lot of offseason developments that fans should be excited to finally see on the field. The Cowboys traded for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks giving them an additional veteran playmaker on both sides of the ball.

We'll also see Mazi Smith's rookie debut after the Cowboys used a first-round pick on him against a team in the Giants that are going to lean on Saquon Barkley to do damage on the ground.

Here are three bold predictions as to how the game will unfold when the Cowboys go to MetLife Stadium.