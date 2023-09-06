Bold Predictions for Cowboys' Week 1 Matchup vs. Saquon Barkey, New York Giants

Bold Predictions for Cowboys' Week 1 Matchup vs. Saquon Barkey, New York GiantsSeptember 6, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys 2023 season begins with a critical division matchup on the road against the New York Giants.
A win not only starts the Cowboys off on a positive note but gives them an early leg up on the NFC East and extends their current winning streak against the Giants to five. Nothing in Week 1 is a must-win, but it would make a statement for the Cowboys to get a road win this season.
There are a lot of offseason developments that fans should be excited to finally see on the field. The Cowboys traded for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks giving them an additional veteran playmaker on both sides of the ball.
We'll also see Mazi Smith's rookie debut after the Cowboys used a first-round pick on him against a team in the Giants that are going to lean on Saquon Barkley to do damage on the ground.
Here are three bold predictions as to how the game will unfold when the Cowboys go to MetLife Stadium.
Jake Ferguson Will Be a Top-5 Fantasy Football Tight End
One of the biggest questions the Dallas Cowboys have on offense this season is tight end.
After letting Dalton Schultz walk in free agency, they are left to depend on second-year player Jake Ferguson to take on the role with rookie Luke Schoonmaker likely taking on a bigger role as the year goes on.
While the Cowboys spent a second-round pick on Schoonmaker, Ferguson shouldn't be counted out. Ferguson has drawn high praise from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who founded Tight End University, a skills camp for tight ends in the summer.
He'll have the opoortunity to make a statement against a Giants defense that struggled against tight ends last season. Ferguson had a season-high three catches for 57 yards against the G-Men last season and they gave up 106 receptions for 1,140 yards and eight touchdowns against tight ends last season.
The Giants secondary is going to be focused on containing CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. That's going to give Ferguson opportunities to show what he can do.
Don't be surprised when he has over 80 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Saquon Barkley Has Under 50 Yards Rushing
Saquon Barkley is one of the best running backs in the league, but he didn't look that way the last time he ran into the Dallas Cowboys defense.
After racking up 81 yards on the ground and another 45 through the air in their first meeting, the Cowboys held him to just 39 yards on the ground in the rematch.
The Cowboys tightening up their run defense was a theme as the season wore on. From Weeks 14-20, the Cowboys held teams to under 4.0 yards per carry in five of seven games.
First round pick Mazi Smith should only serve to improve that aspect of their defense.
He had an uneven preseason, but he should be able to play against the run from Day 1. The 6'3", 337-pound nose tackle is the kind of player who can supercharge run fits by taking up two gaps and winning at the point of attack.
The Giants will be starting rookie center John Michael Schmitz. He'll draw a tough assignment in his debut and the Cowboys improved run defense should show off some growth.
Dak Prescott Throws No Interceptions
There was a time when this wouldn't be considered a bold prediction, but Dak Prescott is coming off 15 interceptions in 12 games so here we are.
Prescott will look to cut down those interceptions in 2023 and that starts with playing a clean game against the Giants. He only played in one game against them last season and he threw two picks.
Last season Prescott was among the most aggressive quarterbacks in the league, per Next Gen Stats. That aggressiveness has been a strength for the Cowboys when they had the receivers to consistently beat secondaries, but it became a problem last season.
There are two ways to look at that. Either the aggression was a liability because Prescott has lost a step or his lack of weapons turned a lot of potential explosive plays into turnovers.
There's a good chance the latter is the correct explanation. With Brandin Cooks in the fold and Michael Gallup another year from his torn ACL in 2021, the Cowboys weapons should be better and will have a chance to shine against a thin Giants secondary.
That's going to equate to more explosive plays and a clean sheet for Prescott in the interception category.