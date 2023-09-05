Commanders Coaching Promotions Made by Ron Rivera; Previously Denied by Dan Snyder

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have promoted several coaches entering the 2023 season after the franchise's old ownership "would not greenlight" them in the past, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The following coaches were promoted by head coach Ron Rivera, who made it a priority to elevate them once the group led by Josh Harris purchased the Commanders from Dan Snyder for a record $6.05 billion in July:

Juan Castillo elevated to run game coordinator.

Randy Jordan elevated to senior offensive assistant/running backs coach.

Travelle Wharton elevated to offensive line coach.

Todd Storm elevated to tight ends coach.

